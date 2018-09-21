US considering to restore Pakistan’s security funds

Lauds Islamabad’s efforts against terrorism

Washington

As a part of reset with new Prime Minister Imran Khan, United States of America (USA) is considering to restore security funds of Pakistan.

According to Washington Times, a battle is brewing inside the Trump administration over whether to reconsider the president’s aggressive policy of withholding millions of dollars in sensitive security assistance to Pakistan on grounds that the South Asian nation is ready to reconsider its willingness to provide safe haven to terrorists nearly two decades after 9/11. “Some of Mr. Trump’s top advisers argue that the time is ripe for Washington to begin restoring the military aid that the president cut from Islamabad at the start of the year,” it stated.

Earlier, U.S. military said it has made a final decision to cancel $300 million in aid to Pakistan that had been suspended over Islamabad’s perceived failure to take decisive action against militants, in a new blow to deteriorating ties.

Meanwhile, The United States Department of State has acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Army against terrorists, in a report from 2017 on terrorism.

According to the report, al Qaeda and other terrorist organisations have weakened following operations by Pakistan Army in the country’s tribal areas.

It states that terrorism and related incidents in Pakistan have decreased following 2014.

However, the report by US Department of State is contrary to what is stated in policies by the US government, which suspended funding of $300 million to Pakistan after accusing the country of not taking concrete measures to eliminate terrorism.

Earlier in September, the US made the final decision to cancel another $300 million in aid to Pakistan that had been halted over what the former claims is the latter’s failure to take decisive action against militants.

The so-called Coalition Support Funds were part of a broader suspension in aid to Pakistan announced by US President Donald Trump at the start of the year when he accused Pakistan of rewarding past assistance with “nothing but lies & deceit.” —Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp