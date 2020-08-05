US congressman calls on India to guarantee HRs to Kashmiris

Observer Report

Washington

Democratic US Congressman and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, David Trone, called on India to guarantee the human rights of oppressed Kashmiris in the occupied valley, a year after New Delhi abrogated its separate status and intensified a crackdown in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“On August 5, 2019, the Government of India announced it would change Jammu and Kashmir’s special status within the constitution and consider it as a union territory of India. At that time, the Indian military moved 45,000 additional troops into the region, suspended internet and telephone service, and arrested thousands without a full disclosure of charges,” said Trone in a statement released on Tuesday.