US congressman Brad Sherman sounds alarm over rising human rights violation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – US Democratic party Congressman Brad Sherman seems distressed over the alleged crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers as well as journalists in recent times.

In a clip shared by PTI leader Musarrat Cheema, the noted politician maintained that Islamabad and Washington enjoyed strong ties over the past decades and called on the US administration to take care of democracy and human rights in the South Asian nation.

He continued saying that there is distress over the rising violent incidents in Pakistan and reminded the government about its duty to stand against violators of human rights. Bradman said he will not hesitate from being vocal against human rights violations, calling on the Pakistani government to allow its citizens to express themselves and hold peaceful protests.

Delving into details behind his recent step, the Congressman called Pakistan a key partner and friend of the US but maintained that the US has no interest to interfere in its internal affairs. He maintained respecting the Pakistani Constitution.

امریکی کانگریس ممبر بریڈ شرمین کی جانب سے پاکستان میں جمہوری اقدار کی مسلسل پامالی پر مذمتی بیان سامنے آیا ہے. دنیا پاکستان میں عوام کے حقوق اور آئین کی پامالی کو تشویش کی نگاہ سے دیکھ رہی ہے. محسن نقوی اور اس کے آقا پاکستان کے امیج کو نقصان پہنچا رہے ہیں

1/3 pic.twitter.com/2dUUThldkv — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) March 12, 2023

As the clip progressed, Bradman maintained that he have no interest in supporting the PTI chief or any political party, and even have differences with him on several issues but reiterated the basic rights of all citizens.

Earlier, the US politician shared a social media post about his recent telephonic conversation with PTI chief Imran Khan.

The telephonic conversation between Imran Khan and a US politician also raised eyebrows as PTI leader remained critical of the US-led conspiracy behind his ouster. Khan, 70, however, altered his rhetoric wherein he accused Washington of engineering his removal from the premiership.