US confirms further Palestinian aid cut

Washington

The United States has cut additional aid to the Palestinians for programmes supporting conflict resolution with Israelis, an official said on Sunday, adding to more than $500 million in other cuts. The latest cuts come from $10 million in programmes on reconciliation involving Palestinians as well as Jewish and Arab Israelis.

The portion of the money involving Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip was being redirected to programmes between Jewish and Arab Israelis, a US embassy official said. It was not clear how much of the $10 million was being redirected.

US officials also could not confirm whether the latest cut meant all non-security related aid to the Palestinians had now been eliminated. “As announced in August, the administration redirected more than $200 million that was originally planned for programmes in the West Bank and Gaza,” a US embassy official said.

“At the same time we redirected a portion of the $10 million which was planned for conflict management and mitigation.” The official said the portion involving Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza would be used “to enhance” programmes in Israel instead.—AFP

