US ‘confident’ of Pakistan’s ability to secure nuclear assets

Washington: The United States expressed its confidence on Monday in Pakistan’s commitment and ability to secure its nuclear assets.

The development came after last week’s comments from US President Joe Biden, who said that Pakistan might be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, saying that the country’s nuclear weapons lack “cohesion”.

The President made these remarks at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday last week.

Following Biden’s remarks, Pakistan conveyed strong demarche to US Ambassador Donald Blome. Pakistan also conveyed its disappointment and concern to the US envoy on the “unwarranted remarks”, which were not based on ground reality or facts

During a press briefing on Monday, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to the US interests. He said that the US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan.

Taking a question on the nuclear issue, Vedant said: “The United States is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets.”

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, and Counselor Derek Chollet, a senior advisor to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also held a meeting in Washington.

The two delegates discussed the longstanding Pak-US partnership and ways to further grow ties in many areas, including health, agriculture, education, entrepreneurship, energy, and more for the benefit of our peoples and the region.