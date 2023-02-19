US condemns terror attack in Karachi

The US has strongly condemned the Taliban terrorist attack on the Karachi police office which left four people dead.

The US condemnation came after Karachi police spokesperson said all three terrorists who attacked the KPO had been killed in the operation on Friday night.

Taking to Twitter Saturday morning, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said “We stand firmly with the Pakistani people in the face of this terrorist attack. Violence is not the answer, and it must stop. My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed.”