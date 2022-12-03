US condemns shooting at Pakistan embassy in Kabul

Islamabad: The Pakistani embassy in the capital of Afghanistan was attacked on Friday, and while a senior diplomat from Pakistan managed to escape unharmed, one of his bodyguards was hurt. But the attack has been denounced by the United States.

Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department in Washington, stated that the country condemned the attack on the embassy.

“We send our sympathies and wish a swift recovery to anyone harmed by the violence.”

The attack on a foreign diplomat “seriously concerns the United States, and we call for a full and honest inquiry,” he further said.

The strike emerges as a reason for the growing tensions between the South Asian neighbors over Islamabad’s allegations that terrorist acts are being planned by Pakistani government forces from bases in Afghanistan.

According to media reports, an unidentified attacker or a group of attackers opened fire on the embassy from a nearby structure. Following the gunshot, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif turned to Twitter and described the incident as an “assassination attempt” on Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, the country’s head of mission in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi called Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday night to denounce the “terrorist incident” that targeted Nizamani.

He expressed, “The Afghan government will swiftly bring the perpetrators of this heinous attack to justice.”

In response, Bhutto-Zardari expressed gratitude to Muttaqi and demanded that the Taliban government stop terrorists from undermining ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.