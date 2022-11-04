US condemns assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday condemned the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, urging all parties to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation.

In a statement, Secretary Blinken said that the United States strongly condemns the shooting of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and others at a political rally.

The U.S. strongly condemns the shooting of @ImranKhanPTI at a political rally. We wish him and all others injured a quick recovery, and we offer condolences to the family of the individual who was killed. All parties should remain peaceful. Violence has no place in politics. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 3, 2022

Wishing Imran Khan and all others, who were injured, a quick and thorough recovery, Secretary Blinken offered condolences to the family of the individual who died in the assassination attempt.

He said that violence has no place in politics and called on all parties to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation.

“The United States is deeply committed to a democratic and peaceful Pakistan, and we stand with the Pakistani people,” he said.

In a separate statement issued by the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also condemned the assassination attempt on Imran Khan and his supporters and hoped for the swift recovery of all who were injured.

“Violence has no place in politics. We call on all parties to remain peaceful and refrain from violence,” the statement read.

Imran Khan survives assassination attempt

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at three to four times on Thursday when he was leading his long march towards Islamabad. One party worker lost his life while 13 others, including Imran Khan, were wounded, according to the initial police report.

Immediately after the incident, Imran Khan was taken to Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore. PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that Chairman PTI Imran Khan was hit with two bullets to his leg.

The medico-legal procedure of Imran Khan has been completed, the PTI Central Punjab president said, speaking to the media at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore in the early hours of Friday.

Imran Khan injured in assassination attempt