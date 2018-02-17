US concerned over Pakistan deficiencies

Anti-money laundering law

Observer Report

Washington

US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert has expressed concern about ‘Pakistan’s deficiencies in the implementation of anti-money laundering and counterterrorism laws’.

Talking to reporters during a press briefing, Nauert admitted that a resolution to place Pakistan on a global terror-financing ‘watch list’ had been submitted to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The spokesperson told reporters that the US had been concerned for a long time about the actions of Pakistani authorities.

“We have therefore decided that we want to place Pakistan on an international watch list. Further details about the matter are confidential, and cannot be revealed at the moment,” Nauert added.

Earlier, a senior Pakistani official had said that the United States was putting forward a motion to place Pakistan on a global terrorist-financing watch-list with an anti-money laundering monitoring group.