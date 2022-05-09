US concern on human right abuses in India | By Saima Afzal

US concern on human right abuses in India

ALMOST every constitution of the world protect and provide the basic human rights to its individuals.

Indian constitution came into force on 26 January 1950 with the most elaborate fundamental laws that were adopted and the preamble to the constitution declares India to be a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic.

It indicates that all individuals are equal irrespective of the race, religion, language, sex and culture.

It is sad to say that it just remain written documents but has not been implemented so far in the Indian state.

The recent human rights watch report 2022 has exposed India’s real face to the world by highlighting the Indian authority’s repressive laws to silence critics by curbing freedom of expression of minorities and especially Muslims.

Police and security forces in India used excessive force against members of minority communities.

Courts undermined the right to a fair trial and delayed hearing crucial cases involving violations of human rights.

In the context of Covid-19, lack of transparency over the distribution of funds increased and the right to health was undermined.

The international human rights organizations have realized that the human rights situation in India and especially Kashmir continue to deteriorate.

The report further highlights that Modi led BJP government has continued to intimidate and harass journalists.

On 13 April 2022, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concerns on “rise in human rights abuses” in India he said that we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India, including a rise in human rights abuses by government, Police, and prison officials.

” He made the statement at a joint press briefing with United States’ Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

India has been on the radar of International organization due to its Human Right Abuses (HRA) from a long.

The statement had come amid a wave of anti-Muslim campaigns in India, targeting women who wore Hijabs in educational institutions, meat sellers, Muslim traders selling their wares at temple complexes and Muslim taxi drivers.

It indicates though U.S and India are strategic partner but US is aware of India’s inhuman act in mainland of India and especially in IIOJK.

India is continuously violating all international laws and conventions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and people are even deprived of their basic human rights in the territory.

India should accept the findings of the Human Rights Watch report and invite an independent investigation to help end serious abuses in Kashmir.

Therefore, India should peacefully resolve of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through the implementation of the UNSC resolutions.

The international community also needs to acknowledge and take a stance against routine harassment of and genocidal threats against minorities and especially Muslims in the country.

—The writer is an Islamabad based analyst.