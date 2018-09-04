US company i-Life Digital launches ZED Series Notebooks & All in One PC in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

US-based I-Life Digital Technology, one of the leading computer manufacturers of Middle East & Africais set to enter the Pakistan market with its ultra-slim notebooks, 2-in-1 devices and portable All in One PC.

“I-Life is one of the largest computer manufacturers in the MEA region and one of the world’s fastest-growing PC companies with presence in over 50 countries. I-Life is happy and proud to launch its international products range in Pakistan. In our maiden launch, we bring our flagship ZED Series which is loved by budget-smart consumers across Middle East, Turkey, Africa and the CIS Region. I-Life offers modern devices which focus on thin and light devices.

On partnering with Techsirat Mr Bhatia said, “Techsirat’s’ unparalleled reach and service delivery made it a natural choice for our entry strategy for the Pakistan market. We are happy to partner with Techsirat a Subsidiary of Muller & Phipps to bring world-class products. Pakistan consumers’ bold and aspirational needs require an equally amazing product. It is our mission to develop innovative products that enhance people’s lives. Our products will address the open space in the affordable computing category, giving customer wider options, in Pakistan.”

Abdul Wahid, Director Telecom & IT at Muller and Phips said “We are excited to partner with I-Life for its range of budget-smart devices for the Pakistan market. We are confident that I-Life’s product proposition coupled with Tech Sirat’s unique distribution capabilities to provide the widest range of products seamlessly across the market will go a long way. I-Life with its range of affordable products will cater to the demands of the the consumer and thereby, grow the market.”

On behalf of Microsoft, Ricardo Davila, WW LDP Lead said, “Microsoft congratulates I-Life for their entry into India market, where we see tremendous opportunities for our Windows devices for growth. I-Life has been a fast-growing partner for us in the Middle East and Africa in the last few years. We believe Pakistan customers will enjoy the portfolio of devices i-Life offers with Genuine Windows.”

I-Life won best ‘Compete Partner for the Year 2017’ award & ‘Business Expansion 2018’ award from Microsoft for innovation, excellence & resilient business growth year-on year. The entry of -Life into markets have opened a new segment of affordable devices.

