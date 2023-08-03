Condemning the Bajaur suicide blast, the United States has said that it is committed to working with Pakistan to address ‘shared threats’ posed by terrorist groups throughout the region.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a press briefing on Tuesday that the US will continue to support the Pakistani government’s efforts to combat terrorism in a manner that promotes the rule of law and protection of human rights.

Miller condemned the suicide blast, which targeted a political gathering in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district in which 54 people lost their lives, “in the strongest terms” and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to work with Islamabad to deal with “shared” terrorist threats.

“No country should have to suffer such acts of terror,” he told his daily press briefing in response to a question from the correspondent of a private Pakistani television channel.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the attack in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday during a political rally,” the spokesperson said.

Miller also added that “we are deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries sustained from the explosion and share our heartfelt condolences with those affected by the attack. The Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists. No country should have to suffer such acts of terror.”

The spokesperson was asked whether the US got any commitment from the Taliban during their recent Doha meeting that they would not allow their soil to be used for cross-border terror attacks.—APP