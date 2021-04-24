US commission’s report unmasked true face of Hindutva

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political experts and analysts have said that the US Commission on International Religious Freedom has exposed the true face of Hindutva in India.

The US Commission in its latest report saying that religious freedom in India is deteriorating further called for putting the country on religious freedom blacklist. It said that conditions in India continued their negative trajectory.

The political experts and analysts in their interviews in Srinagar while commenting on the US commission’s report said Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is discriminating against the religious minorities.

They said religious minorities particularly Muslims and Christians are under constant threat in India.

They said while religious gatherings of all minorities have been banned in India and IIOJK on the pretext of controlling the spread of coronavirus, the Modi regime continues to conduct various religious events related to Hindus.

The political experts and analysts said the double standards of Modi government have been further exposed by the holding of Hindu festival Kumbh Mela in Haridwar city of Uttarakhand state amid raging Covid-19 cases in India and its plans to go ahead with Amarnath Yatra in IIOJK.

They said that last year the same Modi government described Tableeghi Jamaat congregation in Delhi as ‘corona bomb’ while it is turning a blind eye to the ‘corona nuclear bomb’ in the form of Kumbh Mela.

The political experts and analysts said had it been the Tableeghi Jamaat people, a number of cases would have been registered against the Muslim participants, but Kumbh Mela participants are not pursued because they are Hindus.

They said, Modi has refused to call off the Kumbh Mela that is scheduled to last the whole month of April despite being termed as ‘Corona Super-Spreader’.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that Modi regime has announced night curfew across IIOJK just to prevent Muslims from holding Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

They maintained that as part of its Hindutva agenda Modi regime wants to turn Muslim minority of IIOJK into a minority and its 5th August 2019 action were part of its nefarious designs.

They said that BJP government has granted domicile status to thousands of non-Kashmiri Hindus.

It has replaced the Muslim names of important places and departments with Hindu names and plans to construct 50,000 temples to Hinduanise IIOJK, they added.

The political experts and analysts said religious freedom has already taken a drastic turn since Modi became India’s prime minister, and the country is becoming increasingly intolerant under fascist Modi.—KMS