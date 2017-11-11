US collaborated with Da’ish in Afghanistan, claims Hamid Karzai

KABUL : Former Afghan President, Hamid Karzai, has accused the US of collaborating with the Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan.

In an interview with a television channel, Karzai alleged that IS had been allowed to gain a foothold in the country with US approval.

“In my view under the full presence, surveillance, military, political, intelligence, Da’ish [IS] has emerged,” he said, referring to the group with its Arabic name.

“And for two years the Afghan people came, cried loud

about their suffering, of violations. Nothing was done,”

he alleged.

Referring to the decision by the Trump administration to

drop ‘the mother of all bombs’ on Afghanistan on April

2017, he said that the very next day, Da’ish took the

next district in Afghanistan.

“That proves to us that there is a hand in it and that

hand can be no one else but them [the US] in

Afghanistan,” he stated.

The United States dropped the massive GBU-43 bomb in

eastern Afghanistan. It was the first time the US used

this size of bomb in a conflict.

Karzai also approved of the recent decision by the

International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor to

investigate war crimes committed in Afghanistan.”She’s

right to launch such an investigation,” Karzai said,

acknowledging that such crimes may have occurred on his

watch. | “Definitely, there were violations by the

Afghan security forces, by the US, and by others.”

The former president was open to having his own

complicity investigated, and stated that he would help

the ICC investigation.

“I have been asking for this so that they come to

Afghanistan and investigate as to what has happened in

this country.”

He also criticised Western organisations which he

claimed were complicit in covering up US crimes.

