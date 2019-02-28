US, China urge Pakistan, India to exercise restraint

Turkey to stand by Pakistan against India

Observer Report

Islamabad/Beijing

China hoped that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint and can maintain good neighbourly and friendly relations.

Chinese Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in his regular press briefing said that Pakistan and India to “exercise restraint” and seek dialogue after the Pakistani military said it shot down two Indian warplanes in its airspace amid rising border tensions.

He said “What we are concerned about is that India and Pakistan, as important countries of the South Asian subcontinent, can maintain good neighbourly and friendly relations,”

“We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint, take initiatives that are conducive to promoting dialogue, meet halfway and make active efforts for lasting peace and stability in South Asia,” Lu said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Pakistan and India to exercise restraint and avoid escalation at any cost after Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian jets.

Pompeo said in a statement he had spoken to foreign ministers from India and Pakistan and “encouraged both Ministers to prioritize direct communication and avoid further military activity.”

Turkey on Wednesday categorically announced to stand by Pakistan and its people in the pace of Indian aggression. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu expressed these sentiments during his telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Sharing details of his talk, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Turkish foreign minister also declared to oppose if the Indian external affairs minister was given an opportunity to speak at the upcoming Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Abu Dhabi.

According to TRT report, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he has told Pakistan that “Turkey is willing to mediate between India and Pakistan.” The minister said that he had a phone contact with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, but not with any Indian official yet.

Expressing concerns over the prevailing tensions, Mavlut said: “We are concerned over this tension. We want to call for common sense and calm between the parties. Steps that will escalate the tension should be avoided.”

He also said the main issue between the two neighbouring countries was the “Kashmir issue” and this issue must be solved “as soon as possible” within the framework of the international law.

“This is also important for people of [occupied] Kashmir,” he added.

“Turkey is always willing to contribute to easing tension and to resolving these issues, including Kashmir,” Mavlut said.

