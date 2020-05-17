US, China, UK top destinations of Pakistan exports

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during first three quarters of current financial year (2019-20), followed by China and UK.

The total exports to the USA during July-March (2019-20) were recorded at US $ 3097.635 million against the exports of US $ 3021.542 million during July-March (2018-19), showing an increase of 2.51 percent during the period under review, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $ 1298.259 million against the exports of $1310.136 million last year, showing nominal decrease of 0.90 percent.

UK was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 1279.873 million during this year against the exports of US $ 1319.685 million during last year, showing decrease of 3.01 percent, SBP data revealed.