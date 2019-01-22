US-China trade war

On 22 March 2018, tariffs on imports of Chinese goods of worth US$50 billion were imposed by Trump Administration by calling it “a response to the unfair trade practices of China over the years.” The US and China are indulged in an ongoing trade war. Both – US and China – are suffering from this economic trade war but China wants to resolve it. Recently, in G-20 Summit both countries agreed on “90 days truce”. They have agreed that no country will impose anymore tariffs on each other in this time period. Moreover, they will also negotiate to reach an agreement to end this war.

Moreover, trade war between US and China, is not only going to affect these two countries but world economy growth will also have a setback. This is mainly because of the ongoing trade war between top two economic powers. Recently, a three-day meeting in Beijing, between China and US has showed a ray of hope as the meeting ended on a positive note. Beijing agreed to initiate some of the reforms on the concerns raised by US. It has showed willingness to ease restrictions on foreign investment by devising new laws for protecting of intellectual property rights and easing the ways for foreign companies to open local bank accounts.

Although China has not shown its willingness to negotiate foreign exchange rate of Chinese currency, positive progress in negotiation is expected as both agreed to meet again in this month for carrying out further negotiations. The successful negotiations will be a win-win situation for not just US and China but also for the rest of the world. To keep the wheel of world economy rolling, world needs its top two economic powers to work in coordination and not in a row with each other.

