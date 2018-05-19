US, China discuss range of bilateral ties

Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump met with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy and Vice Premier Liu He to discuss bilateral ties here at the White House.

Liu arrived in Washington on Tuesday afternoon for economic and trade consultations with the U.S. side at the invitation of the U.S. government. Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, leads a delegation whose members come from major economic sectors of the Chinese government.

Liu extended the warm wishes of Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to Trump and U.S. first lady Melania. Trump expressed his gratitude for the wishes, asking Liu to extend their wishes to Xi and Peng.

Liu said that guided by Xi and Trump, the bilateral ties have achieved important and positive progresses. He added that the two nations, whose relations are at an important stage, need to implement the significant consensus reached by their heads of state, meet each other halfway, respect each other, and work together to push forward bilateral ties in a healthy and stable manner.

For his part, Trump said he values the good working relations and personal friendship with Xi.

He added that he is willing to continue to keep close contact with Xi so as to ensure that the bilateral relationships could continue to move forward.

The two sides engaged in deep-going exchanges of ideas on China-U.S. economic and trade ties in the meeting.—Xinhua