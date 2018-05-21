US, China agree to abandon trade war: Beijing

Beijing

Washington and Beijing have agreed to abandon any trade war and back off from imposing tariffs on each other, Chinese state media reported on Sunday.

The announcement came after high-level talks in the US capital and followed months of tensions over what President Donald Trump has blasted as an unfair commercial relationship between the two economic giants.

Vice-Premier Liu He, who led Chinese negotiators in Washington said: “The two sides reached a consensus, will not fight a trade war, and will stop increasing tariffs on each other,” state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Liu called the agreement a “necessity”, but added: “At the same time it must be realised that unfreezing the ice cannot be done in a day, solving the structural problems of the economic and trade relations between the two countries will take time.”

Earlier China and the United States issued a joint statement on Saturday on economic and trade consultations, vowing not to launch a trade war against each other.

Based on the directions of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, the Chinese and U.S. delegations conducted constructive consultations on trade issues on Thursday and Friday, the statement said.

The two sides agreed to take effective measures to substantially decrease the U.S. trade deficit in goods with China.

China will significantly increase its purchase of U.S. goods and service to meet the consumption needs of the Chinese people and propel the high-quality economic development of China, which also helps support the U.S. economic development and employment, according to the statement.

The two nations agreed to meaningfully increase the export of U.S. agricultural and energy products. The U.S. side will send a delegation to China for further consultations.

The two sides talked about the expansion of trade on manufactured goods and service, and have reached consensuses to create favorable conditions to increase trade in those areas.

The statement said that the two sides highly valued intellectual property protection and agreed to promote cooperation in this regard.

China will promote revision of related laws and regulations including the Patent Law, according to the statement.

The two sides also agreed to encourage the two-way investment, and committed to creating a business environment for fair competition.

The two nations agreed to maintain high-level contacts in this regard and actively seek to resolve their economic and trade concerns.

The Chinese delegation was led by Xi’s special envoy and Vice Premier Liu He, and the U.S. officials included Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Also on Saturday, Liu told media in an interview that the two sides agreed not to launch a trade war and to stop slapping tariffs against each other, which are the most remarkable fruits of the consultations. Noting that his visit to the United States is positive, pragmatic, constructive and productive, Liu explained that the most important reason for the achievements is the important consensus reached previously by the heads of state of the two countries, and the fundamental cause is the needs of the two peoples and the whole world.—Xinhua