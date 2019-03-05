US changes visa policy for Pakistanis

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The United States has changed its visa policy in different categories for Pakistanis, stated an official notification by the US consulate on Tuesday.

The notification stated that the visa limit for journalists was reduced from five years to three months. Meanwhile, work and missionary visas have been reduced to one year from five years.

The consulate’s notification mentioned that visas for trade, tourism and students will remain valid for a period of five years.

According to diplomatic sources, the new policies have been brought as par Pakistani embassy in Washington’s rules. Pakistan also issues visas for three months to journalists.

Against the previous visa fees of $160, the new fee applicable, under revision from January 21, 2019, will be $192.

The government officials will be issued visas having duration based on the nature of their work.

