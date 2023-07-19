Amid Islamabad’s calls for Afghanistan to rein in militants responsible for escalating militancy in Pakistan, the United States on Tuesday also asked the Afghan Taliban to prevent their country from becoming a “safe haven” for terrorist attacks.

The statement from US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller comes a day after Pakistan Army blamed Kabul for the uptick in militancy, saying that “safe havens and liberty of action”, along with the latest weapons available to militants from Afghanistan enabled them to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

At a press briefing on Monday, the US State Department spokesperson restated the position that the Taliban administration bore the responsibility to control terror activities originating from their territory.