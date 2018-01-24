US calls Pakistan to arrest or expel Taliban from its soil

Pakistan envoy demands proof for safe havens

Observer Report

Washington

After the weekend terror attack in Kabul, the US White House Monday demanded Pakistan in no uncertain terms that it needs to immediately arrest or expel the Taliban’s leaders who operate from Pakistani territory.

“We call on Pakistan to immediately arrest or expel the Taliban’s leaders and prevent the group from using Pakistani territory to support its operations,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House spokeswoman.

The White House statement came even as the Trump administration has doubled down on the pressure on Pakistan, which it alleges provides safe haven to terrorists and terror groups that carry out attacks in Afghanistan and in India. “Such attacks on civilians only strengthen our resolve to support our Afghan partners. Afghan forces with our support will continue to relentlessly pursue the enemies of Afghanistan who also seek to export terror around the world,” said the White House spokeswoman.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s foreign office had rejected “knee-jerk allegations” by some Afghan circles of the Kabul attack.

Barely an hour after the White House called upon Pakistan to “expel and arrest” Taliban leaders operating from its soil on Monday, Pakistani ambassador to the US said his country had already evicted them and their facilities and threw an “open challenge” to anyone who could point to surviving safe havens.

Shortly after Sanders’ briefing, Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry said at a think-tank, his country’s military forces had “cleaned out” all terrorists, their “hideouts and sanctuaries and their IED (improvised explosive devices) factories” from Pakistan in operations since 2014 and “when somebody turns around and tells us that there are safe havens existing there we say to them please show us where”.

Ahmad Chaudhry said that blaming Pakistan for failures in Afghanistan war is unfair.He stated this while participating in a discussion titled “Broadening the lens beyond security: The next few decades of US-Pakistan relations” at the US Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Without naming Trump, Pakistan’s ambassador to the US pushed against US claims that it hasn’t done enough on terrorism. Aizaz Chaudhry said that the tide of terrorism has been reversed and added that the militants and the terrorists are on the run and we are chasing them and we will continue to do that.

Aizaz Chaudhry said that the core issue at this time, which is causing distrust between Pakistan and the United States, is Afghanistan, where the United States has invested billions in treasure, but also in blood.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry outlined a number of steps Government of Pakistan has taken to facilitate the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

He said that strong and durable Pak-US partnership is essential to achieve the common objectives of peace and stability in the region, especially for peaceful resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Chaudhry presented a strong case for Pakistan-US bilateral relationship based on mutual respect and commonality of interests. He said that cooperation between Pakistan and the United States based on strong and durable ties was essential to achieving the common objectives of peace and stability in the region, especially for peaceful resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan.

He pointed out that Pakistan has fully supported international efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan and has time and again emphasized that there is no military solution to the long-running conflict.