US calls for anti-missile global action against Iran

‘Tehran causes regional destability’

Riyadh

New US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for concerted international action to curb Iran’s regional meddling and halt its missile programmes.

“Iran destabilizes this entire region,” Pompeo said in joint remarks with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir on a visit to Riyadh.

“It supports proxy militias and terrorist groups. It is an arms dealer to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. It supports the murderous Assad regime as well.”

Iran supplies ballistic missiles fired into Saudi Arabia by Houthi militants in Yemen, most recently on Saturday, and Pompeo — on his first overseas trip since being confirmed in his new post last week — said Saudi security was a US priority.

“We will continue to work closely with our Saudi partners to counter threats to this country’s security. That, of course, starts with Iran,” he said.

Pompeo said US President Donald Trump would abandon the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran unless talks with European partners yield improvements to ensure Tehran never possesses nuclear weapons. The deadline for a decision on the deal is May 12.—Agencies