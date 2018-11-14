US businessmen want strong sector-specific liaison with Pakistani counterparts

Salim Ahmed

An 11-member delegation of US businessmen, led by the Mayor of Bolingbrook (USA) Mr. Roger C Claar, had B-2-B meetings with their Pakistani counterparts to ensure strong sector-specific liaison.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder, Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal spoke highly about the trade and economic relations between Pakistan and United States of America. The LCCI Executive Committee Members and Lord Mayor Lahore Col ® Mubasher Javed were also present on the occasion.

“It is a good opportunity to know each other”, the Mayor of Bolingbrook said and added that private sectors of United States and Pakistancan take the mutual trade and economic relations to a new heights. He hoped that businessmen of both the countries would capitalize this visit and establish business relations.

He said that purpose of the visit of U.S. Delegates to Pakistan is to explore business opportunities and cultural exchanges that can mutually benefit both countries. The areas of interest of the delegation members are financial services, event planning, education, telecommunication solutions and fuel injection pumps etc.

The Mayor appreciated LCCI role for promotion of trade and economic activities.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder said that Pakistan and USA have a long history of a multi-faceted relationship including diplomatic, strategic, cultural and economic relations. USA is the second largest trading partner of Pakistan. Among the top exporting and importing countries, USA comes at 1st and 3rd places respectively. He said that the total bilateral trade in 2017 went as high as dollar 6.4 billion but it has the potential to get doubled in few years through favorable policy initiatives. He said that exchange of trade delegations can greatly help in this connection. It is high time that Lahore Chamber and Bolingbrook Chambers should come forward and increase the frequency of exchanging such delegations. Development of private to private contacts is the need of the hour and we are ready to play our due role in this regard.

He informed the delegation that the Lahore Chamber was established in 1923 and it is country’s largest and oldest chamber of commerce. On account of having strong historical background, Lahore Chamber remains a focal place for national and international delegations to meet and create linkages with us. I hope that your visit to this premier most business support organization will result in bringing both Pakistanand USA close to each other.

The LCCI President offered felicitations to Mr. Claar for becoming the longest serving Mayor of Bolingbrook by way of continuously serving for the last more than 32 years.

Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Fahim-ur-Rehman Sehgal said it is great to learn that there is excellent understanding among you and the Pakistani community settled there. It is the result of that relationship that they are celebrating Independence Day in Bolingbrook for the last 27 years under leadership of the Mayor. Lahore Chamber anticipates even stronger cultural bonding between Pakistan and USA.

The LCCI President Almas Hyder said that Pakistan is a very safe country and its people are civilized and peace loving. He said that a lot of room is available for boosting trade between the two countries. “If anybody has not seen Lahore, has not been born yet. Welcome to the world”, Almas Hyder concluded.

