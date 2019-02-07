US businessmen keen to invest in Pakistan’s handmade furniture industry

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

United States furniture producers’ delegation has shown keen interest in Pak handmade world class fabulous traditional furniture and underlined the need of further enhancing collaboration with the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to promote furniture business between the two countries.

The delegation led by Gurjatinder Singh Randhawa called on PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq here on Thursday and exchanged mutual interest in enhancing bilateral trade in furniture sector.

Gurjatinder Singh Randhawa. American national said that there was a significant potential for promoting Pak-US furniture trade and further strengthening of investment relations of both the countries. He said only US furniture demand at the manufacturers’ level is forecast to reach $59.0 billion in 2021 and there is a great opportunity for Pakistani furniture manufacturers to explore this to maximal level and for this purpose, he suggested that PFC should focus on imparting modern training to woodworkers to meet this demand. He said their visit to Pakistan was exploring new avenues in furniture sector and their experience was excellent in regard of investment opportunities and peaceful atmosphere.

Gurtinder Singh also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening of Kartarpur corridor and he said Imran won the hearts of the millions of Sikh community across the globe. He said he would also urge the followers of the Sikh religion to invest in Pakistan especially in hospitality industry to provide best of the state facilities to Sikh pilgrims.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq on this occasion briefed the delegation about the potential of furniture sector in Pakistan.

He said there is significant potential scope for the promotion of Pak-US furniture trade and further strengthening of investment relationship to continue grow and durable working on the positive lines. “We are making special efforts to increase furniture export catering to the rising global demand,” he added.

He said that the furniture industry caters to various categories and trends that change ever so quickly, and it is vital for us to offer items that reflect to these fast trends.

He said, “PFC will work closely with trend experts to create new items to ensure we cover these lifestyles, and our goal for new intros is to offer the perfect item reflecting consumers’ demands.”

The Chief Executive PFC said, “We are seen as suppliers of quality home and office furniture. Indeed, US buyers often visit the PFC Interiors Pakistan to directly source their requirements of high-quality functional furniture suited to US consumers’ tastes.

