US businessmen keen to invest in Pak furniture industry

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A high level United States furniture producers’ delegation currently on a visit to Pakistan to explore local furniture market has shown keen interest in Pak handmade world class fabulous traditional furniture and underlined the need of further enhancing collaboration with the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) to promote furniture business between the two countries.

Briefing the delegation about the potential of Pak-handmade furniture, Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq here on Friday said there is significant potential scope for the promotion of Pak-US furniture trade and further strengthening of investment relationship to continue grow and durable working on the positive lines.

He said that there is are plenty of opportunities to increase furniture export volume to the US due to its an upward trend, as the demand for furniture and wooden products are on the rise in the US and European markets along with the domestic consumers.

“Only US furniture demand at the manufacturers’ level is forecast to reach $59.0 billion in 2021,” adding he said opportunity is huge, but the sector needs a large number of skilled workers to meet the rising demand.

“We are making special efforts to increase furniture export catering to the rising global demand. Further he said that another one driver in the US market is improving residential construction market. The real estate industry in the US is expected to drive the home furniture market in the next few years. This will be due to the increasing number of people engaging in household formation.

There has been a significant rise in the number of women joining the workforce and living independently. As a result, there is a rising need for service apartments and single storey houses.

“American buyers prefer to buy value-priced and high quality finished goods for dining and bedroom, leather and fabric upholstery, occasional and youth furniture.”

He further said due to social media, great design has become more accessible through pop culture and customers come in knowing what they want because they’ve seen it on TV, in magazines or even in their travels. He said many of American customers are getting rid of their traditional furniture in favor of something more modern.

“I realized you had to be slightly out of your mind to be warehousing large products in New York, when opportunities for land and building and labor were so much more advantageous here,” Mian Kashif Ashfaq said.