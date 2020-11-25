US boy forced to threaten Trump

News Desk

A 13 year old boy from the United States. Who was forced to threaten President Donald Trump in an Islamic State video says it was “sweet relief” to return to the US. Matthew, taken to Syria by his mother and stepfather, was 10 when he was filmed telling Trump to prepare for a battle on US soil. He has been living with his father for a year, after being flown home by the US military in 2018. “It’s happened and it’s done. It’s all behind me now,” he told the BBC. “I was so young I did not really understand any of it.” Matthew has had counselling to help him deal with everything that happened to him and is coping well. His stepfather, Moussa Elhassani, died in a suspected drone attack in the summer of 2017, while his mother, Samantha Sally, was convicted earlier this month of financing terrorism and sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.