US blogger Cynthia Richie joins PTV

Cynthia D Richie, an American journalist working in Pakistan, is said to have joined Pakistan Television (PTV), according to a statement released by the state broadcaster on Monday.

PTV news quickly removed this tweet, but Cynthia confirmed her membership in the PTV on her own handle.

Earlier this month, Cynthia D Ritchie was shifted to a hospital in the federal capital after she was found unconscious at her apartment.

Police said that Ritchie was rushed to Poly Clinic Hospital for treatment, adding that an investigation has been launched to determine the reason.

On the other hand, hospital officials washed her stomach out immediately and sent sample recovered from the organ for clinical examination.

Ritchie came into light last year in June when she accused senior PPP leader Rehman Malik of raping her and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani of making unwanted physically advances a couple of years ago.

Both PPP leaders had rejected the allegations as baseless. Later, Ritchie and Malik engaged in a legal tussle but it was settled after both withdrew their case from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in January 2021.

