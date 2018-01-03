US blocks $225m military aid to Pakistan

Observer Report

Washington

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that an already-delayed $255 million in aid to Pakistan had been blocked. The decision came a day after President Donald Trump lashed out at Pakistan for, what he said, the US got “nothing but lies and deceit” from Islamabad in the war against terrorism.

“The United States does not plan to spend the $255 million in FY 2016 foreign military financing for Pakistan at this time,” CNN quoted a National Security Council spokesperson as saying.

“The president has made clear the US expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil,” he added.

White House spokesperson said, “Pakistan’s actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance.”

He added that the administration would be reviewing Pakistan’s level of cooperation in security areas.

In his first tweet for Pakistan marking the new year, Trump said the US had “foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years”.

He also once again accused the country of providing safe havens to terrorists that the US targeted in Afghanistan. The remarks drew angry rebuke from Pakistan, which summoned US Ambassador David Hale and sought an explanation sought an explanation over the tweet.

Moments after the US President’s tweet, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan was not worried as it had already refused to ‘do more’ for the US. Asif asserted that Pakistan was ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it had received.