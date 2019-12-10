US blacklists Rao Anwar for ‘serious HRs abuse’

Washington

The United States on Tuesday blacklisted former Malir senior superintendent of police Rao Anwar for engaging in “serious human rights abuse” by carrying out alleged fake police ‘encounters’ in which scores of individuals including Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud were killed, the US Treasury Department said.

Anwar is among 18 individuals from six countries that the Trump administration has imposed economic sanctions on for suspected human rights violations. Two others have been banned from entering the US, including the former consul general of Saudi Arabia in Turkey for his alleged role in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Tuesday’s announcement was made in connection with International Human Rights Day.

“During his tenure as the Senior Superintendent of Police in District Malir, Pakistan, Rao Anwar Khan (Anwar) was reportedly responsible for staging numerous fake police encounters in which individuals were killed by police, and was involved in over 190 police encounters that resulted in the deaths of over 400 people, including the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood,” the US Trea