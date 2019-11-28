US bill on HK amounts to interfering in internal affairs: China

Our Correspondent

Beijing

The Chinese Government and the Chinese people are firmly opposed to the signing of the so-called “Hong

Kong Bill of Rights and Democracy” by the United States into law, said a spokesperson of the Chinese

Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang here on Thursday at a regular news briefing.

We urge the United States not to implement the law, so as not to affect Sino-US relations and

cooperation between the two countries in important areas. The spokesperson made this statement when was

asked to comment on the signing of “Hong Kong Bill of Rights and Democracy” by President Trump.

The United States has signed the so-called “Hong Kong Bill of Rights and Democracy” into law. This is a

serious intervention in Hong Kong affairs, a serious interference in China ’s internal affairs, and a

serious violation of international law and basic principles of international relations.

He added, “ China has made solemn representations and strong protests to the US. Since the return of

Hong Kong to the motherland, “one country, two systems” has achieved universally recognized success, and

Hong Kong residents enjoy unprecedented democratic rights in accordance with the law.

The United States ignored the facts, turned black and white, and blatantly supported the violent

criminals who smashed and burned innocent people, trampled against the rule of law, and endangered

social order.

They are extremely bad in nature and very dangerous. The great practice of “one country, two systems”

undermines the historical process of the Chinese nation’s great rejuvenation.

We must tell the US side that Hong Kong is Hong Kong of China, and Hong Kong affairs are purely China’s

internal affairs. No foreign government or power has the right to interfere. This so-called bill will

only make the Chinese people, including our compatriots in Hong Kong, more aware of the sinister

intentions and hegemonic nature of the United States and it will only make the Chinese people more

committed.