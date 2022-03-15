US believes India firing a missile into Pakistan was nothing ‘other than accident’

Washington: The United States, while continuing its tradition of not looking at its allies’ mistakes, said that there was no indication that the recent firing of a missile from India which landed in Pakistan was nothing other than an accident.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price, while taking journalists’ questions on Monday, said, “We have no indication as you also heard from our Indian partners that this incident was anything other than an accident.”

“We refer you, of course, to the Indian Ministry of Defense for any follow-up. They issued a statement on 9 March to explain precisely what had happened. We don’t have a comment beyond that,” Price said clarifying Washinton’s stance on the matter.

On March 9, an unarmed supersonic missile had landed in Pakistan near Mian Channu city in the Punjab province.

Pakistan dealt the matter with strong reactions summoning India’s Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad and conveying its strong protest over the “unprovoked” violation of its airspace by the supersonic “projectile” of Indian origin.

The Pakistan foreign office had also called for a thorough joint investigation into the incident.