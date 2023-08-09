The United States said Monday it responds to “obviously unfounded” cases and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the Toshakhana case was not one of them.

The comment came during US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller’s press briefing in Washington, where he was asked a slew of questions regarding the PTI chief’s arrest.

“We believe that is an internal matter for Pakistan, and we continue to call for the respect of democratic principles, human rights, and rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world,” he said in response to a question.

The spokesperson had also earlier maintained that the US believes the case of Khan — who was arrested last Saturday, sentenced to three years in prison, and disqualified for five years from running for office — was an internal matter of Pakistan.

A journalist then pressed the State Department’s spokesperson further. He said that some people described the response as pretty subdued and muted and wondered whether it was due to Khan’s criticism of the US.