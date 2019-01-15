US bases in Afghanistan

ACCORDING to media reports, maintaining long-term military bases and firm guarantees of the Afghan soil not being used again to stage attacks in the West and other countries are two major US demands in talks with Taliban, aimed at seeking a permanent solution of the longstanding conflict. In return, the US is reportedly expressing readiness to provide substantial financial assistance for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Afghanistan in the post-peace deal.

Guarantees and assurances aimed at promoting peace and security of both Afghanistan and other countries are understandable and logic also demands that those who devastated Afghanistan through ruthless bombing and killing should compensate for the losses and damages by way of cooperation for reconstruction and rehabilitation in the war-torn country. However, the demand for maintaining permanent military bases in Afghanistan is unjust and amounts to usurpation of sovereignty of a small and weak but independent country. People of Afghanistan have always opposed presence of foreign troops on their soil and that is why there has been consistent demand for complete withdrawal of occupation forces. Continued presence of occupation troops would remain a source for unrest in Afghanistan and the objective of normalization might not be achieved. Instead, political stability and a comprehensive reconstruction and rehabilitation plan, backed by the international community, would be firm guarantees that the Afghan soil would not be used against any other country in future. And this objective can be realized if all segments of Afghan society including Taliban get their due share in the political process and government formation. The demand for permanent military presence is indicative of the desire not only to keep Afghans subjugated but also to brow-beat other regional countries. The United States has a history of poking nose in the internal affairs of other countries and the demand for permanent bases is apparently aimed at advancing this objective.

Share on: WhatsApp