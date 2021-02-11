US backs India-China dispute resolutions via talks

Washington DC

The United States (US) is closely monitoring border disputes between India and China and backs their peaceful resolution through direct dialogue, the State Department said on Tuesday.

“We note the ongoing talks between the governments of India and China,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

“We continue to support direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of those border disputes,” he said. India and China have been locked in a military standoff over their disputed mountainous border. Price spoke after a call earlier in the day between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The State Department said the call’s purpose was “to reaffirm the strength of the US-India partnership” and issues of mutual concern, including Myanmar.