The United States has said that it supports direct dialogue between Pakistan and India on “issues of concern”.

At his daily news briefing in Washington on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said "As we have long said, we support direct dialogue between Pakistan and India on issues of concern. That has long been our position."

However, the spokesperson said, the country supports free, open and fair elections in a country.

“We do not take positions on behalf of the United States supporting one candidate or another in other countries. We support free and open and fair elections,” Miller said.