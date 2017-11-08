US assures no group to attack Pakistan from Afghanistan: Janjua

Islamabad

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Tuesday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that the United States had assured Pakistan that no group, including Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing, would be allowed to launch attacks on Pakistani soil from across the western border.

Participants of the Senate meeting, which was chaired by Nuzhat Sadiq, were also briefed by Janjua on Pakistan-US ties in general.

The foreign secretary informed lawmakers that US officials had been briefed on RAW’s activities in Afghanistan, as well as on the turbulent socio-political situation in Kashmir. She also stated that the US had been offered a mediatory role for better ties between Pakistan and India.

Janjua also told senators that said Pakistan had rejected US objections to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, after which US officials had “recognised” that their objections to development projects in “controversial areas” were incorrect.

The foreign secretary also said Islamabad had informed Washington that all areas of its territory had been cleared of terrorists. However, if the US provided actionable intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in Pakistan, Islamabad would take immediate action, she said.

Janjua maintained the mantra that terror groups are not functioning in Pakistan, but operating from across the Pak-Afghan border.

“In Afghanistan, 45 per cent of the country is not under government control, which is why the Haqqani network and other terror groups do not need a safe haven in Pakistan,” she said, repeating the state’s new refrain on cross-border terrorism. The foreign secretary also revealed that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had, during army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa’s Kabul visit, expressed a desire to receive trade from India through Pakistan. Gen Bajwa, however, had said that India should make a formal request in this regard as no overture to this effect had been made to Pakistan yet, she said.