US assurances

In the backdrop of somewhat strained relations between Islamabad and Washington following America’s new South Asia policy, it is good to note that US has assured Pakistan that no group including Indian spy agency RAW will be allowed to launch attacks on its (Pakistan) soil from across the Afghan border.

According to media reports, this has been stated in quite categorical terms by no less a person than Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs the other day. Briefing the Senators on Pakistan-US relations, the FS told them that the US officials have been duly briefed about RAW’s hostile activities in Afghanistan as well as about the turbulent situation in the IoK.

It is also appreciable that Islamabad has outrightly rejected Washington’s objections to the great game-changer CPEC following which the US officials have recognized that their objections regarding development projects in what they termed “controversial areas” are incorrect.

Furthermore, Islamabad has also quite pointedly told Washington in so many words that all areas of its territory have been cleared of terrorists and if the US provides actionable intelligence regarding presence of terrorists anywhere in Pakistan, Islamabad will readily take immediate action reiterating also that no terrorist outfit is functioning in Pakistan but they are operating only from across Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

In the prevailing circumstances, assurances of this sort from Washington are welcome but at the same time Islamabad should remain extra cautious and watchful in this regard as the US leadership listens more quickly to the hostile Indian leadership and has never hidden its open tilt towards strategic partner India at the cost of old ally Pakistan.

ASMAAR BILAL

Lahore

