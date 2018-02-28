US to assist Pak in establishment of renewable energy institute

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The US Ambassador David Hale, Tuesday, said that United States would explore the ways and means to assist Power Division in establishment of Pakistan’s First Renewable Energy Institute and also share the expertise of the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory to enable its working as per international standards.

The US will also consider assisting Pakistan in the formulation of National Energy Policy and National Electricity Plan. In a meeting with Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, the US ambassador appreciated the Power Division initiative for establishment of the Renewable Energy Institute.

He also underscored enhanced cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector. The US ambassador also assured to soon appoint focal person for energy in the US Embassy who will frequently interact with his counterpart at the Power Division regarding cooperation in the sector.

Federal Minister for Power Division informed the US Ambassador that the Government has initiated the process of interaction with all the Provinces and the Federating units for formulation of Energy Policy and National Electricity Plan.

In this regard the Government has also decided to take into consideration various proposals of the power sector potential stakeholders including the service providers during the formulation of the policy and plan. The Minister appreciated the US General Electric Company for its Repowering Initiative proposal that includes conversion or rehabilitation of the existing power generation units across Pakistan.

He said that he has asked the GE to be part of the process of energy policy and electricity plan so that their proposal can be materialized based on the decisions taken. The Federal Minister underscored the need of deep cooperation between Pakistan and USA in the renewable energy sector. He said that renewable energy is the only way forward to meet the energy requirements of Pakistan.

The Minister also informed the US Ambassador on the progress made so far by the Power Division for establishment of Pakistan First Renewable Energy Institute. He said that LUMS has also shown keen interest to house the institute, and has sent its proposal in this regard. He said that HEC and AEDB are finalizing to identify the University in Pakistan to house the Institute.