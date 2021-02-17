US asks Houthis to halt military operations in Yemen

London

The US urged Yemen’s Houthi militia on Tuesday to halt their advance on the government-held city of Marib, and take part in international efforts to find a political solution to the violence in the country.

“The Houthis’ assault on Marib is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war afflicting the people of Yemen,” the State Department said, reports Arab News.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that around one million Yemenis have sought refuge in Marib during the six-year war to escape Houthi violence.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia resumed an offensive to seize the strategic oil-rich Marib earlier this month. The city is 120 kilometers east of Yemen’s capital Sanaa, which was seized by the Iran-backed militia in 2014.“This assault will only increase the number of internally displaced persons and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, already home to the world’s worst humanitarian catastrophe,” the State Department said. If the Houthis were serious about a negotiated political solution to the crisis, then “they must cease all military advances and refrain from other destabilizing and potentially lethal actions, including cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia,” the statement added.