US Army Specialist Killed in Afghanistan

Observer Report

Washington

A 21-year-old soldier from Texas was killed Friday in southwestern Afghanistan, Pentagon officials announced Saturday night. Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, of San Antonio, died in a vehicle rollover in Farah, Afghanistan, near the Iranian border, officials said. The apparent accident is under investigation. Ibarria was attached to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, out of Fort Drum, New York. Additional details about his service were not immediately provided. “The entire Warrior Team mourns the loss of Vincent.