US army general hurt in Afghan attack

Washington

A US army general was among those injured in a Taliban attack on top US and Afghan security chiefs inside a highly secure compound last week in Kandahar province, a military spokesman confirmed.

US Army Brigadier General Jeffrey Smiley, in charge of NATO’s military advisory mission in Afghanistan, suffered at least one gunshot wound in Thursday’s attack, the Washington Post reported on Sunday. A gunman wearing an Afghan security forces uniform opened fire on a group including General Scott Miller — the top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan — and powerful Afghan police chief General Abdul Raziq as they ended a meeting in the southern city of Kandahar.

