US arms sales to Taiwan blatant violation of ‘One China’ principle: Chinese foreign ministry

Beijing: China has once again maintained that the sales of arms to Taiwan by the United States are a “blatant violation of the “One-China” principle and urged the US to abide by it.

On December 6, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release that the State Department had approved sales of aircraft parts and equipment to Taiwan, which, according to Taiwan’s defence department, will help its air force operations.

Reacting to the statement, Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, said that such sales by the US to China’s Taiwan region were a “blatant violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué of 1982”.

She reiterated China’s commitment to defending its sovereignty and security interests, adding that the arms sales undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests, harm peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and send a wrong signal to the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces.

Mao urged the US to stop arms sales to and military contact with Taiwan, creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait, using Taiwan to contain China, and moving even further down the wrong and dangerous path.

