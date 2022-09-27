US announces additional $10 million for food security to Pakistan

Washington: The United States on Tuesday announced additional assistance of $10 million for food security to support the people of Pakistan as Islamabad engages in the rehabilitation process of millions of flood-affected people.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the State Department building in Washington. During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed bilateral engagement in trade, energy, food, health, and areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

Following the meeting, FM Bilawal held a joint press conference with Secretary Blinken and said that diplomacy had returned between the State Department and the foreign ministry of Pakistan.

Today @SecBlinken & Pakistani Foreign Minister @BBhuttoZardari delivered remarks to highlight flood relief efforts in Pakistan and commemorate the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Pakistan relations at @NMADmuseum. https://t.co/4ujbGsujNd — Department of State (@StateDept) September 27, 2022

“It is indeed true that diplomacy is back between the US State Department and the foreign ministry of Pakistan,” he stressed.

Bilawal said that Pakistan seeks help and cooperation from the US on climate justice. He said it was time for the green revolution to take place, hoping that US President Joe Biden would lead it.

“Pakistan has experienced a climate catastrophe of biblical apocalyptic proportions,” he said.

“It rained from mid-June to the end of August in Pakistan. The rain finally stopped and a 100-kilometer lake was formed in the middle of my country.”

During the press conference, Bilawal also invited Blinken to visit Pakistan.

The Secretary of State said that this was a very difficult time for Pakistan. The flooding will have long-term repercussions if the situation is not handled immediately, he warned.

Regarding the relationship between the two countries, Secretary Blinken, in a tweet, said that we are stronger when we work together.

“We are proud to build on other efforts as well, including women’s empowerment via [the US-Pakistan Women’s Council]. We are stronger when we work together,” he added.

Spoke with Pakistani FM @BBhuttoZardari at the @NMADmuseum about the $10 million in additional U.S. aid towards food security in Pakistan. We are proud to build on other efforts as well, including women’s empowerment via @USPWC. We are stronger when we work together. #PakUSAt75 pic.twitter.com/5PQx87E3iU — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 27, 2022

Counselor of the Department of State Derek Chollet also confirmed in a tweet that the $10 million for food security to support the people of Pakistan will be added to the more than $56.5 million humanitarian assistance already provided.

Joined @SecBlinken and @BBhuttoZardari to discuss the importance of the #USPAK relationship. We announced more assistance — $10 M for food security — to support the people of Pakistan, which adds to the more than $56.5 million humanitarian assistance already provided. — Derek Chollet (@CounselorDOS) September 26, 2022

