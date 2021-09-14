US announces $64 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced approximately $64 million in new humanitarian aid for the people of Afghanistan (USAID).

According to a press release from USAID, the funds will be funnelled through independent organisations such as UN agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to provide life-saving assistance to Afghans who are dealing with the effects of insecurity, conflict, recurring natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It stated, “For assistance to be effective, we will need an environment conducive to the principled delivery of aid, including the ability for both female and male aid workers to operate freely. This contribution underscores the United States’ commitment to the Afghan people.”

Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan is provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“Even before recent insecurity pushed people from their homes and increased needs, USAID supported a large humanitarian response for more than 18 million people in Afghanistan.”

“This additional humanitarian assistance will provide vulnerable Afghans with critically needed food, health care, nutrition, medical supplies, protection, hygiene supplies, and other urgently needed relief.”

A Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) located outside of Afghanistan has also been established to lead the US Government’s humanitarian response. According to USAID, the team is working with partners to offer support and adjust programmes to the new climate.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in his Twitter message, “The United States remains firmly committed to continue our robust humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. We are proud to announce an additional $64 million in humanitarian assistance.”

The United States remains firmly committed to continue our robust humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. We are proud to announce an additional $64 million in humanitarian assistance. https://t.co/RHpaENdjgP — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) September 13, 2021

“The United States is the single largest humanitarian donor in Afghanistan, providing nearly $330 million this year alone. We will continue to help alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people and call on other donors to step up their contributions to help deliver critical assistance directly to the people of Afghanistan,” USAID said in its press release.

Today, we announce $64 million in new humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. The U.S. remains engaged through our full diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian assistance toolkit to support a stable future the Afghan people want and deserve. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 13, 2021

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/international/