US announces $30 million aid for flood victims

Washington: The United States on Tuesday announced $30 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan, where the worst-ever floods have killed more than 1,000 people and displaced some 33 million.

In a press briefing, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department, said that the US was deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan.

“We stand with Pakistan during this difficult time, and the US is proud to be the single largest humanitarian donor to Pakistan,” the Spokesperson said.

He said that the US, through USAID, was providing an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by severe flooding in Pakistan resulting from heavy monsoon rains, as well as landslides and glacial lake outbursts, since mid-June.

He added that a USAID disaster management specialist arrived in Islamabad on Monday to assess the impact of the floods and coordinate with partners on response efforts. USAID staff in Islamabad, Bangkok, and Washington D.C. continue to monitor the situation in close coordination with local partners, the Government of Pakistan, and the US Embassy in Islamabad.

Patel said that the flooding has affected an estimated 33 million people and resulted in more than 1,100 deaths and more than 1,600 injuries. In addition, more than one million homes have been damaged or destroyed, nearly 735,000 livestock – a major source of livelihood and food – have been lost, and the flooding has damaged roads and more than two million acres of agricultural land.

