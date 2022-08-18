US announces $1 million in aid to Pakistan against natural disasters

Washington: The United States announced $1 million in aid to Pakistan “to build resilience against natural disasters”.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged the aid in a tweet on Thursday, in which he said that the United States stands with Pakistan in hard times and offers support to flood victims.

“In addition to $100,000 in immediate relief, the US announced $1 million to build resilience against natural disasters, and we continue to work together to mitigate future impacts of the climate crisis,” the Secretary of State announced in his tweet.

The aid pledge by Secretary Blinken followed an earlier aid announcement made by the US Embassy in Pakistan.

Referring to the havoc caused by the recent floods, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome said that he issued a declaration of humanitarian need, and in response, the US Aid Pakistan will provide $100,000 to affected populations.

"The United States stands with communities in Pakistan recovering from the devastation caused by severe flooding. I issued a declaration of humanitarian need, and in response, @USAID_Pakistan will provide $100,000 to affected populations." -DB #AmbBlome 1/3 pic.twitter.com/p9eQInhD8s — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) August 16, 2022

“This disaster has resulted in a catastrophic loss of life, with many losing their loved ones, their livelihoods, and their homes. We will work closely in coordination with partners on the ground to support these crucial humanitarian assistance efforts,” Ambassador Donald Blome added.