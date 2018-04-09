US ambassador summoned over fatal accident involving diplomat

Hale expresses deep sympathy

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

The Foreign Office on Sunday summoned US Ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale, and registered “a strong protest” against the killing of a Pakistani citizen by a US embassy official Col Joseph Emanuel Hall in a road accident in Islamabad.

An SUV, driven by Col Joseph Emanuel Hall, defence and air attaché at the US embassy, ran a red light and rammed into a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. As a result, one, Atiq Baig, died due to a head injury and his cousin Raheel Ahmed suffered injuries. The US ambassador was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a strong protest was lodged by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on the tragic death of the motorcyclist and serious injury to the co-rider in the traffic accident on Saturday that involved a US diplomat.

“The envoy expressed his deep sympathy and sadness over the loss of life and assured that the embassy would fully cooperate in the investigation,” the statement added.

The foreign secretary conveyed that “justice will take its course in accordance with the law of the land and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961”.

The US Embassy, in a statement, expressed its “deep sympathy to the family of the deceased and those injured in the tragic traffic accident”.

The interior ministry asked the police as to why the envoy was released.

It has asked the concerned SHO to submit an explanation on the matter.

Baig, 22, was buried on Sunday. A large number of friends, family and area residents participated in the funeral prayers. According to the deceased’s uncle, his nephew was a BA student working at a hotel to make money on the side.

A copy of the FIR registered against Hall and CCTV footage of the incident has also been sent to the foreign office.

Police said that the driver had tried to speed away following the accident but he was stopped at a nearby checkpoint, where police tried to question him. He, however, refused to get off from the vehicle, a white Land Cruiser.

The area police arrived at the scene and asked the diver to surrender himself.

Shortly after, several locals and foreigners arrived on different vehicles and introduced themselves as officials of the US embassy.

Senior policemen then took the defence attaché and his vehicle, as well as a colleague, to the Kohsar police station.

They asked the other US diplomats to submit written statements about the incident and the diplomatic status of the suspect. Later, the driver was allowed to leave.

The police, however, impounded the vehicle and took the diplomat’s cards for verification. Subsequently, a case was registered against the driver under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 320 (Punishment for manslaughter by rash or negligent driving), 337-G (Punishment for hurt by rash or negligent driving) and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The case was registered on the complaint of victim Baig’s father, who is a watchman at an Islamabad school.