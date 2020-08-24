US allows plasma treatment for Covid-19

Imran Yaqub Dhillon

New York

President Trump announced emergency authorization to treat Covid-19 patients with convalescent plasma. On the other side there is decline in coronavirus cases across the United States.

On Sunday announcement came after White House officials complained there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease that has upended Trump’s reelection chances.

Across the USA are now seeing a decline in coronavirus cases, a US top official said this week, though he warned things could quickly change again if Americans aren’t careful.

Trends are now “going in the right direction,” said Adm. Brett Giroir, the Trump administration physician overseeing US coronavirus testing, attributing the decline in part to safety protocols such as masks and social distancing.

The daily average number official new coronavirus cases reported in the US has been declining for weeks. Cases over the past week averaged about 47,300 as of Wednesday, down from a peak average of 67,317 on July 22, Johns Hopkins University data show.