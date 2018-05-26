US airstrike in Somalia kills 10 militants

Mogadishu, Somalia

The US military says it has carried out an airstrike outside Somalia’s capital that killed 10 extremists.

The US Africa Command says it has carried out 14 such airstrikes so far this year against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab extremist group, which continues to hold some rural areas of the Horn of Africa nation.

Dozens of US airstrikes were carried out last year after the Trump administration approved expanded military operations against Al-Shabab, which was blamed for an October truck bombing in Mogadishu that killed more than 500 people.

The new statement says the US military assesses that no civilians were killed in Wednesday’s strike about 15 miles southwest of Mogadishu. The US has faced accusations in recent months of killing civilians in joint operations with Somali forces against Al-Shabab.—Agencies